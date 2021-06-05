Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.24.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.