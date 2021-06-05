DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.21% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $490,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

