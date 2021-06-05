DIGG One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,896.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $23,074.14 or 0.63561637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $35,896.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00066925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00243155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.01148109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.58 or 0.99938256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 558 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

