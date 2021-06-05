Dimecoin Trading 42% Lower This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022370 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003165 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00180608 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 167.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

