Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,019 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Construction Partners worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.