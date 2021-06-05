Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.33% of Franklin Covey worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE:FC opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

