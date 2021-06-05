Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.16% of Select Energy Services worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 157,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of WTTR opened at $6.75 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

