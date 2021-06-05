Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.32 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Tower Semiconductor worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

