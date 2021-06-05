Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.38 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.97% of RPC worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,208,309 shares of company stock valued at $18,344,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

