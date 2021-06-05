Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.69% of CNB Financial worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

