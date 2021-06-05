Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 300.70 ($3.93). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 298.70 ($3.90), with a volume of 1,368,208 shares traded.

DLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

