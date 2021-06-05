Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is Bislett Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bislett Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 13.0% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Discovery worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.