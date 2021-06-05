Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

