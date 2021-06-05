Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

