DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $13,448,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

