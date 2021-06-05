DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,330 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.29% of DMC Global worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in DMC Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in DMC Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DMC Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 156,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

