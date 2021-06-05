DOC.COM Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $11,006.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00999318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.85 or 0.09873401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053472 BTC.

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,689,062 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

