DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 955.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $367,316,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.26 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

