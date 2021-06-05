Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,103 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Domo worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,379,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Domo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Domo by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $67.15 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $79.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

