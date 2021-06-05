Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.80

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.80 and traded as high as C$66.86. Domtar shares last traded at C$66.34, with a volume of 17,684 shares trading hands.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

