Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 565.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 20.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

