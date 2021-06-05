DPRating Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,329.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. DPRating has a market cap of $643,686.62 and $36,329.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.01004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.35 or 0.09881939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052968 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

