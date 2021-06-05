DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Increased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $56,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 6,462,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,103,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

