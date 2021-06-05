DragonVein Market Cap Reaches $21.75 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,239.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $654.18 or 0.01805130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00467581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001491 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

