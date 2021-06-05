DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00030300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009433 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

