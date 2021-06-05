Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.48 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

