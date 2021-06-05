DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,566,000 after buying an additional 1,033,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $85.57 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

