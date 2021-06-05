DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRRX stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

