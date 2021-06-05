Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

DUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.38 ($40.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.84. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €21.30 ($25.06) and a 52 week high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.