Dynamite Reaches Market Cap of $208,264.48 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $208,264.48 and $54,801.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00124073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002414 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00913454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,632 coins and its circulating supply is 376,795 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

