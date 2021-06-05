Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.61). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

