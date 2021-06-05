EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.50% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NOTV opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

