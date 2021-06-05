EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.67% of Usio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Usio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.81. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

