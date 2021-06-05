EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,058,855 shares of company stock valued at $73,209,160. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

