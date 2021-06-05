EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 2.37% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTSI stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52. VirTra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

