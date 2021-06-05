EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 72,027 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 378,382 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,279 shares of company stock worth $1,144,540 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

