EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 262,103 Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 1.42% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $151,409 and sold 35,879 shares valued at $148,913. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

QRHC stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.