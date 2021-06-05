EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,068 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 1.05% of Manning & Napier worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

In other Manning & Napier news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

