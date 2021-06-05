EAM Investors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,906,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPRO opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

