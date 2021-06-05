EAM Investors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,684 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Curis worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of Curis stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.