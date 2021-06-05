EAM Investors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,372 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.83 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.