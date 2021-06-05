EAM Investors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Intrusion worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth $115,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $5,582,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

