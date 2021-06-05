EAM Investors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 676.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.74 million, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

