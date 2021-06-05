EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $842.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 4.69.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

