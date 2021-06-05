EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

