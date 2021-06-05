EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 981,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Ur-Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth $24,036,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.70. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, insider John Cash sold 181,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $246,304.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at $378,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,224 shares of company stock worth $636,300 over the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

