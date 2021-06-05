EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Security National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

