EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.54% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,622,047 shares of company stock worth $61,284,334. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

