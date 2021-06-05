EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Harvard Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.91 million, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

