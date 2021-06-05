EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lands’ End as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lands’ End by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

